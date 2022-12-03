United States | New York struggles with a worsening rat problem – now the city is looking for a “bloodthirsty” employee to fight the rodents

Rats roam the streets of the world-famous city at such a rapid pace that a new profession has been established to combat them.

of New York the rat problem has exploded during the corona pandemic, says Reuters. Rat sightings in the city have increased by as much as 71 percent, and rodents are seen on the streets, in the subways, and in homes. The problem is so great that new measures have been developed to combat it.

Mayor of New York Eric Adams said this week on Twitter that a new profession has even been established to combat rats.

“I hate NOTHING more than rats. If you have the drive, determination and killer instincts needed to battle New York City’s relentless rat population – then your dream job awaits,” Adams tweeted.

According to Reuters, the city is now looking for someone to take care of the rat problem. According to the job advertisement, the position requires a “wild-minded attitude” and a “general aura of a bad guy”.

From the new a rat control job pays $120,000 to $170,000 a year. Applicants must be residents of New York, they must have a bachelor’s degree and they are required to have “catch and kill” activities and the implementation of various practical rat control methods.

“The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty,” the ad states, according to Reuters.

It is also necessary to be able to find a solution to the problem in different ways and to improve, for example, the city’s waste management so that the rodents give up.

According to Reuters, the growing rat population has been blamed, among other things, on the terraces established to ease the plight of restaurants during the corona virus. The city is currently looking for ways to make eating on the street work in the future without attracting rats. Efforts have also been made to improve waste management, so that garbage bags left on the side of the streets do not attract rats.

According to Reuters, there were more than two million rats in New York eight years ago.