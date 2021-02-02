new York in slow motion. Under 38 centimeters of snow, Central park is very calm, just disturbed by winter sports enthusiasts and enthralled walkers. “I don’t remember many episodes like this. So we take a romantic stroll. It’s peaceful and magical”, Confides a American. Time Square, usually so effervescent, has become a cross-country ski course. And the negative temperatures do not discourage the more reckless: “That’s great ! I have been here for 20 years and have never seen this. It is really beautiful”, Rejoices a inhabitant walking.

For the New Yorker, however difficult to move. The skytrain has, in fact, been closed and movements are becoming perilous. “A gentleman must have held me, I did not stop no slipping”, Explains a traveler. The snowstorm is now moving north.