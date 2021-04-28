United States New York Post reporter claims he was ordered to write a questionable article from Vice President Kamala Harris’ book

The reporter who wrote the story, Laura Italiano, said on Twitter that she was told to write the story and that she did not fight enough against the claim.

American editor of the newspaper New York Post Laura Italiano has resigned from his job because, in his own words, he was ordered to write a news article giving false information. It tells about this, among other things The Washington Post.

“The article about Kamala Harris – a flawed story I was told to write and didn’t fight enough for – was the last straw,” Italiano wrote on Twitter.

The New York Post is a media mogul Rubert Murdochin owned by a conservative magazine. Italiano had been working for the magazine since the 1990s.

Article undocumented migrant children had been distributed as a welcome gift upon arrival in the United States vice president Kamala Harrisin written by a children’s book. Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere was released in 2019.

The story was triggered by a picture shared by news agency Reuters showing Harris ’book on the bed of a children’s migration center in Long Beach, California.

The magazine published an article by Italiano article as the main story of Saturday’s magazine. The story used a Reuters image as evidence of what happened. The subject continued on Monday when a story written by another New York Post reporter claimed that “thousands” of books had been distributed to children.

In particular, Republican politicians clashed with the information, raising concerns about whether the books were purchased with taxpayers ’money and whether Vice President Harris would benefit financially from the distribution of the books. Another conservative media, the news channel Fox News, also published an article about the New York Post on its website.

On Tuesday morning The Washington Post published the story, according to which the New York Post’s information was incorrect.

A few hours after the story was published, the New York Post article was momentarily removed from the magazine’s website, where it appeared later on Tuesday, edited and with attention added to the end of the story.

“Editor-in-Chief’s Note: The original version of this article claimed that immigrant children will receive Harris’ book in the welcome pack, but the story has been updated to note that only one copy of the book was given to one child.”

Long Beach City officials say the book has ended up in the center through a charity fundraiser where people have brought toys and clothes for migrant children.

“State money has not been used to procure products,” a city spokesman told The Washington Post.