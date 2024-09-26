United States | New York mayor charged with multiple crimes

United States|Mayor Eric Adams’ official residence was searched on Thursday.

New of York the mayor Eric Adams have been charged with federal crimes. In the five points announced on Thursday in a criminal case Adams is accused of, among other things, fraud, accepting bribes and receiving foreign campaign funding.

The charges are related to campaign funding allegedly received from the Turkish administration and possible pressure from rescue authorities, which allowed the Turkish consulate building to open in New York despite potential security concerns.

On Thursday, before the charges were announced, US federal authorities searched the mayor’s official residence.

American magazine of the New York Times according to Adams has been under corruption investigation since 2021.

Adams has assured that he is innocent. He has continued his work during the graduation period as if nothing had happened and previously announced his willingness to apply for a further term in next year’s mayoral elections.

The Democratic mayor is the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted for federal crimes. According to newspaper reports, the former police officer is the subject of at least four federal investigations.

The investigations have led to the dismissal of several high-ranking officials.

Democratic representative from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday demanded the 64-year-old mayor to resign “for the good of the city”. It was the first time that a nationally known politician publicly demanded that Adams step down.

of the New York Times according to the report, several state-level politicians have also called for Adams to resign.