United States | New York is currently voting to replace serial liar George Santos in Congress

The vote is expected to be tight.

in New York voting is currently underway to replace the serial liar by George Santos in the lower house of Congress.

The tight vote was reported by several US media, among others The New York Times and CNN.

Republican congressman Santos was voted out of the lower house of Congress, or the House of Representatives at the beginning of December. The reason for the vote was the 35-year-old Santos' corruption charges and claims that he had misused campaign money. He has denied the charges.

Santos also lied about his background during his campaign. Among other things, he had claimed that he had graduated from university and that he had worked for two well-known large companies. He also claimed that his mother died in the 9/11 terrorist attack and that he is a descendant of Ukrainian Holocaust survivors.

Because According to the US media, Santos' constituency in New York is very competitive, Santos' successor may be a Democrat. The candidate is a Democrat who previously served in Congress Tom Suozzi and a local politician less seasoned in politics, the Republican candidate Mazi Pilip.

The Republicans have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, so the vote in New York is being closely watched in the United States. Republicans currently hold 219 seats to Democrats' 212. The tight situation and the sometimes diverging opinions of Republican representatives have made the House chaotic at times.

According to the Siena College Research Institute poll published last week, Suozzi would get 48 percent of the votes and Pilip 44, says CNN. The difference between the candidates fits within the margin of error.

Mazi Pilip was born in Ethiopia, served in the Israeli army, and became an American citizen in 2009. He has only been active in politics for a few years. Pilip has spoken against immigration and the high cost of living, among other things.

Pilip has repeatedly attacked Suozzi on immigration issues, says a British newspaper, among others The Guardian. Suozzi, on the other hand, has tried to unite Pilipi Donald Trump's supporters and the anti-abortion movement.

The tight situation can be seen in New York, where voters are divided.

“I have never seen so many ads! One could imagine that it is a national election”, voter Mark Schneiderwho, after much consideration, agreed with Suozzi, said For NBC News. For Schneider, the Democratic candidate's experience weighed in the balance.

Tom Suozzi is considered a moderate politician who supports Democratic President Biden. He is a better known name than Maz in New York. His campaign is facing headwinds due to the US “immigrant crisis”.

In 2016, a Democrat Hillary Clinton a local who voted, but ended up with Trump in 2020 Joe Allen told NBC that he would vote for Pilip, because border issues are important to him. According to him, the Democrats are trying to keep the US border open so that “more voters who support the socialists can be brought into the country.”