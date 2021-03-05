United States New York governor sank from heroism to scandals: Andrew Cuomo’s assistants blackmailed nursing home deaths, three women accused of harassment

The Democratic governor has been rumored in the past to dream of a U.S. president.

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo shone last year in the role of a great corona hero.

After the President of the United States Donald Trump downplaying the corona epidemic and distorting information about the spread of the disease, the Cuomo represented the voice of reason and led with a firm hand his state, which had run into great difficulty.

This long-publicized report was again cracked this week when The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that Cuomo’s assistants had already distorted the number of nursing home patients who died of the disease in the early stages of the corona crisis.

According to The New York Times the state health authorities had calculated at the beginning of last summer that more than 9,200 elderly people living in nursing homes had died of covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Still in July in a published report only 6,432 nursing home deaths were recorded.

Unlike other states in the New York accounts, nursing home deaths excluded seniors who had been hospitalized before their death. In January, the Cuomo administration had to admitthat there have been significantly more nursing home deaths than official figures suggest.

In March last year, Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at a conference center to be converted into a temporary hospital in front of hospital supplies.­

Andrew Cuomo posed for photographers on the New York subway last June when the city reopened after the first corona lock.­

More than 47,000 people have died of covid-19 in New York State, a population of about 19.5 million. Of these, more than 15,000 have been residents of care homes, which is about 50 percent more than previous official figures, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In the process when official death statistics were beautified, the Cuomo began to cultivate the impression of great success after a difficult battle last July. He announced he was writing a book that was published in October. Its name is translated into Finnish The American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The book according to the introductory text Cuomo “united the people” into a great struggle in which the governor did his work in a relentless way, guided by “scientific knowledge”.

“He and his team worked day and night to protect New Yorkers,” the book’s presentation says.

Democratic Party representing Cuomo also enjoyed very positive publicity when, for example, the news channel CNN aired his briefings. They served especially to liberal circles as a reminder of how Republican President Trump almost disappeared from dealing with the coronary crisis and how Trump’s sayings could not be trusted.

Legendary Watergate Supplier Carl Bernstein stated to CNNthat the Cuomo had shown “real leadership that the U.S. president should have offered to Americans during the crisis”.

Andrew Cuomo took office as Governor of the State of New York on January 1, 2011 in the city of Albany.­

Since Cuomo has been criticized, for example, for the early warning of the epidemic that coronary patients who had escaped from hospitals had to be taken back to nursing homes. News agency AP said in February that there were a total of more than 9,000 such patients, more than 40 percent more than previously reported.

The decision was overturned when there were fear in practice of exacerbating the spread of the viral disease. In other states, coronary patients were also returned from hospitals to nursing homes.

Focusing on health issues According to the Statnews news site it is not clear to what extent coronary patients returned from hospitals exacerbated the corona epidemic in nursing homes. According to the site, Cuomo had a real problem on its hands: overcrowding in hospitals.

“Cuomo’s actions are not eye-catching because it would have been particularly outrageous, but because he obscured public health data for political gain,” the site summed up the thoughts of the experts he interviewed.

Cuomo, 63, has served as governor of his state for three seasons, since 2011. He is previously reported also aim for a fourth term in next year’s elections.

Cuomon has also been rumored to have dreams of a presidential post during the 2016 and 2020 elections and possibly in the future, but he has never run in the presidential election.

Protesters demand the resignation of Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday in New York.­

The political outlook is now also clouded by the fact that in recent weeks, three women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Two of the women were under Cuomo.

On Wednesday, Cuomo apologized for the “pain he had caused” but refused to resign. The New York State Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the allegations.

To the CNN channel The Cuomo scandal has caused a particular headache because of the governor’s brother Chris Cuomo hosts the channel’s popular evening program Cuomo Prime Time.

Last year, the channel allowed an exception to its rules and allowed its journalists to interview their brother live. The tone was sympathetic, as was the other news related to the governor of the channel.

“Of course I love you as my brother and of course I can never be objective, and of course I think you are the best politician in the country,” Chris Cuomo stated in an interview Last June.

In recent days, CNN has spoken extensively about allegations of harassment and coronary ambiguities against Governor Cuomo, but Chris Cuomo has fallen short of reporting himself – and has received harsh criticism.

“I am aware of what my brother is going on. And of course I can’t report it because he’s my brother, ”he stated at the beginning of his program this Monday.

Governor Cuomo’s hastily reported scandals are an indirect reminder that the U.S. media has begun to crave something new after the years filled with Trump.

The Cuomo scandals don’t seem particularly big compared to Trump’s uproar, but they already have enough content to present the speculation.

A columnist for The Washington Post Karen Tumulty wrote in Monday’s newspaperthat the difference between the Cuomo is only beginning to seem like a matter of time.