Wednesday, March 6, 2024
United States | New charges for the Democratic senator accused of corruption

March 5, 2024
Stateside Democratic senator accused of corruption Robert Menendez new criminal charges have been brought against. Menendez is accused of, among other things, obstruction of justice.

According to prosecutors, the senator and his wife accepted bribes in exchange for the senator using his influence to protect and enrich businessmen and promote the interests of the Egyptian government.

According to the new charges, Menendez got his former lawyer to mislead investigators about payments the senator had received from people who are also indicted in the investigation.

