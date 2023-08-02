Wednesday, August 2, 2023
United States | New charges against Trump: accused of defrauding the United States

August 2, 2023
United States | New charges against Trump: accused of defrauding the United States

According to the indictment, Trump acted in a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

of the United States former president Donald Trump new charges have been brought against him, reports news agency Reuters.

The four new charges deal with Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the indictment, Trump acted in a conspiracy with the purpose of deceiving the United States, preventing Congress from confirming the president Joe Biden election victory and deprive voters of the right to fair elections.

The news is updated.

