United States|Ammunition for handguns, shotguns and rifles can be obtained from the new card payment machines.

12.7. 18:58 | Updated 12.7. 22:24

A Texan the company installs separate vending machines in the US where ammunition is sold, reports, among other things The New York Times (NOW).

According to NYT, six vending machines have already been installed in Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma, and two more will be installed in Texas and Colorado in July.

The vending machines are operated using a touch screen and sell ammunition for both handguns, shotguns and rifles. The machines are open around the clock.

To buy ammunition, the buyer needs to scan his ID and take a picture of his face with the machine’s camera to prove that he is at least 21 years old. The automatons are said to use artificial intelligence.

According to the company’s website, the machine is “as easy to use as a cash machine”. Ammunition can only be bought by card, the machines do not accept cash.

Even 200 grocery stores across the US have already expressed interest in vending machines, CEO of American Rounds Grant Magers tells for NPR.

The first American Rounds ammunition machine was installed in an Alabama grocery store in November. The intention is to install automatic weapons, especially in rural areas, in places where there is no separate gun store.

Magers says that hairdressers, a hardware store and a cowboy shoe store have also shown interest in the machines.

One vending machine was removed from a grocery store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after a debate was sparked by the local city council. According to the store, the automatic was removed due to bad performance.

According to Magers, automatics are the safest way to buy ammunition. Bad ammo customers are more likely to buy their bullets somewhere where they can pay with cash, he says.

In the United States, ammunition can be purchased both in brick-and-mortar stores and online.

“We are the Second Amendment to the Constitution [aseenkanto-oikeuden] on behalf of, but we are also on the side of and supporting responsible gun owners,” Magers assures NYT.

A New Jersey native Director of the Rutgers Center for Gun Violence Research Dan Semenzan buying from a machine takes the personal aspect out of buying ammunition.

The vending machine cannot see if the buyer has an emergency, and in addition, an independent third-party study should be commissioned into the safety of the vending machines, Semenza tells NYT.

In the US, you must be at least 18 years old to buy ammunition for rifles and shotguns, and 21 years old to buy ammunition for other guns.

Correction 12.7. at 10:24 p.m.: The headline previously incorrectly referred to bullets when it comes to cartridges.