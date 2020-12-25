Michael Jackson’s sprawling Neverland, Calif. Ranch was acquired by an American billionaire at a price of around $ 22 million, well below the original sale price, his spokesperson said Thursday, December 24. . Montana-based businessman Ron Burkle has investments ranging from supermarkets to the music industry. He acquired the property for his “real estate banking opportunity”. He had also been Michael Jackson’s business advisor, including helping him settle large debts accumulated as a result of his lifestyle in the years before his death.

Announced by the Wall Street Journal, the price of $ 22 million has been confirmed as “about correct” by a source familiar with the matter. This represents a dramatic drop from the valuation of $ 100 million dating back to 2015. Last year the price had already fallen to $ 31 million, but the property had not found a buyer. According to the press, Michael Jackson would have acquired this property for 19.5 million dollars in the 1980s. Very indebted, just before his death in 2009, the star had sold this property to Thomas Barrack Jr.’s Colony Capital investment for 22 , $ 5 million.

Located on 1,100 hectares of land, 65 km from Santa Barbara, the ranch features a main house with six bedrooms, three guest houses, a lake with a waterfall, tennis courts, several barns and shelters for animals. He was raided by investigators in 2003 when the star was accused of having abused children he had welcomed into his home. The police then found a large collection of pornographic images and photos of naked children.

A recent HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” recounts the testimonies of two men who claim to have been sexually abused by Michael Jackson when they were children. Michael Jackson’s heirs, who deny the allegations, have sued HBO for “posthumous murder” and are demanding more than $ 100 million in damages.