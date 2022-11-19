United States | Nearly two meters of snow fell in New York state – the most important holiday season of the year threatens to turn into chaos

People have been banned from the roads just before the start of the Thanksgiving holiday season.

of New York in the western parts of the state, we are living in the middle of snow chaos, as the Buffalo area, for example, has received almost two meters of snow in a couple of days. According to Reuters, more than 180 centimeters of snow has already piled up in the western parts of the state, and more is still coming.

The blizzard has forced local authorities to restrict driving, and airlines have canceled flights. The timing for snow chaos is almost the worst possible, as the United States is currently preparing for next week’s Thanksgiving and its holiday season.

Thanksgiving is the most important holiday of the year in America, along with Christmas, and many people travel to their families and take a vacation.

Snow masses were tried to be plowed with tractors on Saturday in the suburbs of Buffalo.

The new cars were completely buried under the snow.

of New York governor Kathy Hochul has asked the National Guard for help with snowmaking and road clearing. A state of emergency has been declared in several municipalities due to the snowfall. The worst situation is currently in the municipality of Erie, where no less than 195 centimeters of snow has already fallen.

Hochul said Saturday that he will ask the federal government to declare a state of emergency so that the costs of the snow chaos can be covered with compensation.

Driving bans have been imposed in the area of ​​Erie and residents have been urged to stay in their homes. However, some residents have defied the curfews, and according to Reuters, the local police have issued more than 390 fines to violators.

Masses of snow have also caused accidents, roofs have collapsed and electricity has been cut.

In Buffalo, the state’s second largest city, about 40 centimeters of snow fell in a day, which doubled the city’s previous snow record. In 2014, twenty centimeters of snow fell in one day.

Situation In New York state, it is not completely exceptional, although winter usually doesn’t start there until about a month later. According to weather forecasts, the snowstorm that started on Thursday will continue until Monday morning.

The huge snowfall is caused by the so-called “lake effect”, when the relatively warm surface waters of the US’s Great Lakes, together with the cold air masses flowing from the north, cause heavy snowfall.