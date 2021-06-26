United States Nearly 160 people missing from Florida apartment building collapse – “Significant structural damage” was noted in the house as early as three years ago

The New York Times reported on Saturday a three-year-old report that it found signs of “significant structural damage” in the building. At least four people died in the accident.

Stateside 159 people are still missing in the wake of the collapse of a residential apartment building in Florida on Thursday.

Half of the high-rise apartment building collapsed for an unknown reason in the town of Surfside near Miami Beach early Thursday morning local time. According to the news agency Reuters, about 80 of the house’s more than 130 apartments were in use.

To date, four people have been confirmed dead in the collapse.

People was still searched on Saturday for the ruins of the building.

Searches have been hampered by fires burning in the remains of the building, the smoke from which has reduced visibility.

Rescue authorities have asked nearby residents to stay indoors due to heavy smoke.

Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez told CNN that in the wake of the earthquakes in Haiti, his group did not find the surviving girl in the ruins until the eighth day of the rescue operation.

“There is always hope. We do our best to get your family members out alive, ”Alvarez encouraged the relatives of the missing In an interview with CNN.

Local rescue workers have received help, at least from Israeli and Mexican rescue forces.

Saturday The New York Times said a report from three years ago reported signs of “significant structural damage” in the building.

Numerous cracks were also observed in the concrete columns and walls of the parking garage under the building at that time.

The majority of the damage has been thought to be due to the salty sea air that has slowly corroded structures over the years.

On the basis of the report, major repairs were planned for the building, which, however, did not have time to be implemented until the building collapsed on Thursday.

“Although some of the damage is minor, most of the concrete damage needs to be repaired urgently,” wrote the consultant and engineer in 2018 Frank Morabito in his report on a 40-year-old house.

However, in the report, he did not point out that the structures of the house were in danger of collapsing, The New York Times points out.

City representative Eliana Salzhauer said the magazine said that while the cause of the collapse is still unclear, it is possible that the problems raised by the engineer in his report could have been part of the reason for the building’s collapse.

“It’s shocking to see these documents because it was made clear to the housing association’s board that there were problems – and the documents suggest that the problems were ignored,” Salzhauer said.