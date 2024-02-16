United States | NBC: Two youths charged in Super Bowl victory parade shooting

One person died and 22 were injured in the shooting. At least half of the wounded are under 16 years old.

Two young people has been indicted in connection with the shooting at the American football Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, says the US NBC News.

One person was killed and 22 wounded in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, local authorities said Friday, according to NBC. According to the police, at least half of the wounded were under 16 years old.

According to the local court, the accused youths are in custody and are charged with at least weapons-related offenses and resisting arrest. As the police investigation progresses, the number of charges will likely increase.

According to the authorities, based on the investigation, it appears that the shooting was the result of a dispute between several people. No indications of terrorism or extremism have been found.

Previously the police said they arrested three people and seized firearms.

According to police, the shooting happened in central Missouri where the victory parade ended. Several photos and videos of the incident were published on social media, in one of which a group of fans of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tackles one of the shooters to the ground and helps arrest him.