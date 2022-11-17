United States | Nancy Pelosi announced that she is stepping down as the leader of the Democratic Party

However, Pelosi said that she will represent the San Francisco district in the next Congress as well.

of the United States the democratic party Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that he would give up his position as group leader of the House of Representatives, reports news agency AFP.

“I am not going to seek re-election to the leadership of the Democrats in the next Congress,” the 82-year-old Pelosi said in her emotional speech.

“The time has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Party.”

Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, while Democrats managed to retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

Pelosi however, said that he will represent the San Francisco district in the next Congress as well and praised the Democrats’ better than expected success in the midterm elections.

“Last week, the American people spoke and raised their voices to defend freedom, the rule of law and democracy itself.”

“The people rose up and rejected the attack on democracy,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi was elected to Congress in 1987 and became Speaker for the first time in 2007. He also chaired both Donald Trump’s impeachment processes.

Nancy Pelosi was the first female speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Pelosi has said her decision was influenced by a vicious attack on her elderly husband during the midterm elections.