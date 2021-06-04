United States Mystery of a flying object not solved for US intelligence – Report does not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life

According to the historical report, this is not about the United States ’own war technology.

For years U.S. military soldiers have reported special sightings. Unidentified bodies have flown in the U.S. banned military airspace area and defied the laws of physics with their movements.

For a long time, the U.S. intelligence service has ignored the pilots’ findings. In recent months, however, it has sought to find an explanation for the strange phenomenon.

In June, the intelligence service will publish for the first time a public report on what it knows about the flying objects detected by its soldiers. The Americans are eagerly awaiting the findings, and the finished report is scheduled to be handed over to Congress on June 25th.

U.S. media sources have already made key research findings public. He was the first to report on the content of the report The New York Times.

The audience of particular interest is whether the visual observations are about extraterrestrial life. However, the report does not provide a clear answer to this.

According to intelligence authorities, the investigators failed to find out the origin of the flying objects. It was also unclear how the flying objects were able to change direction and accelerate their speed in the ways described by eyewitnesses.

Three of the five sources state that the studies did not rule out the possibility that flying objects came from outer space, reported on CNN. At the same time, the study does not in any way prove that it was an extraterrestrial life.

The biggest practical finding of the report is that the vast majority of the more than 120 reported sightings are not due to the U.S. military or state’s own technology. In this way, intelligence authorities rule out the possibility that the sighting was a secret technology that was inadvertently accessed by the pilots reporting the sightings.

According to the intelligence authorities, in some cases it may not be the case, for example, with weather observation balls.

Intelligence services leave a confidential annex to its report. This is likely to increase UFO theories.

According to the New York Times, U.S. enthusiasm for UFOs has increased with the advent of the report and the Barack Obaman after last month’s comment.

CBC: n The Late Late Show with James Corden in the discussion program, Obama was asked about the specific sightings of the pilots. The former president replied as follows:

“It’s true, and I’m serious when I say this, that there are footage and recordings of flying objects in the sky, and we don’t know exactly what they are.”