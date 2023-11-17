Several people were shot this Friday at a hospital in Concord, northeast of USAreported the US authorities, who added that the ssuspect died.

“Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims,” ​​New Hampshire State Police said on X, formerly Twitter.

The exact number of victims and their conditions were not immediately known.

This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. (1/2) — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) November 17, 2023

The state’s emergency management department said “the situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased.”

AFP