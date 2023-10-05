United States | Multiple life sentences for New York subway shooter

Ten people were wounded in the shooting in April last year. In addition, several people were injured in the panic that followed the shooting.

Stateside A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for last year’s subway shooting in New York. He is considered to have committed acts of terrorism.

A federal judge sentenced by Frank James to ten concurrent life sentences, the prosecutors say on the messaging service X, i.e. the former Twitter. On top of this, the man received another ten-year prison sentence.

The shooting happened in Brooklyn last April during the morning rush hour. Before opening fire, the man had thrown two smokestacks into the subway car. The shooter was dressed in a gas mask, protective helmet and orange vest.

A total of ten people were wounded in the shooting, in addition to which several people were injured in the panic that followed the shooting. No one was killed in the attack, which authorities described as a miracle.

“The passengers on the subway car included children on their way to school, families, pregnant women, college students and hard-working New Yorkers on their way to work,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“Many of the passengers had fled countries at war and came to New York in search of safety and economic opportunity,” they said last month in a document seeking life in prison for the accused.

Frank James was arrested in Manhattan after a manhunt that lasted more than a day. He had not opposed official authority.

The man had initially declared his innocence, but at the beginning of January he pleaded guilty to terrorist acts. In the same court hearing, he said that he intended to cause serious physical harm, but knew that he could kill people, even if it was not his intention.

James’ defense attorneys had sought an 18-year prison sentence. The lawyers cited their client’s mental health issues and said they would appeal the sentence.

According to media reports, before Thursday’s sentencing, James expressed remorse for the attack. At the same time, he also criticized the lack of help offered to the poor and those suffering from mental health problems.

James had already been known to the police. He had run a YouTube channel where he gave long political fire speeches and criticized the mayor of New York.