United States | Multiple dead in shootings in Tennessee, suspect sought

The shootings took place in several different locations in the city of Memphis on Saturday local time.

Three women and a 13-year-old girl have died in the shootings. In addition, a 15-year-old girl is said to have been wounded. The shootings took place in several different locations in the city of Memphis on Saturday local time.