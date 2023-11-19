Sunday, November 19, 2023
United States | Multiple dead in shootings in Tennessee, suspect sought

November 19, 2023
The shootings took place in several different locations in the city of Memphis on Saturday local time.

Four one person has been killed and one wounded in shootings in the US state of Tennessee, local police say news channel CNNaccording to One man is suspected of the shootings, who is still being sought. The identity of the suspected shooter is known to the police.

Three women and a 13-year-old girl have died in the shootings. In addition, a 15-year-old girl is said to have been wounded. The shootings took place in several different locations in the city of Memphis on Saturday local time.

