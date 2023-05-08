Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

A driver drives into a crowd in Texas, USA. Seven people die. The background of the act is still unclear.

BROWNSVILLE – In Brownsville, Texas, a motorist drove into a crowd outside an immigrant shelter, fatally injuring seven people. Several other people were injured in the incident in the United States on Sunday morning (local time), according to police. The driver was arrested. It is still unclear whether it was an accident or intentional, said police spokesman Martin Sandoval on local television.

According to the spokesman, the driver ran over people while they were waiting at a bus stop in front of the building. In the building, which was actually intended as a shelter for the homeless, immigrants were housed because of the “current rush”.

US authorities are currently preparing for the expiry of a deportation rule known as “Title 42” on Thursday. The regulation introduced in March 2020 at the beginning of the corona pandemic under then President Donald Trump provides for migrants apprehended at the border with Mexico to be turned away immediately in order to prevent the corona virus from spreading further.

With the expiry of the regulation, the authorities expect an onslaught of refugees and migrants at the border with Mexico. The government has already made it clear that it will continue to crack down on illegal border crossings. At the same time, more opportunities for legal entry are to be created. (AFP)