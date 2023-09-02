Fasts, corporal punishment and sleep deprivation. These are some of the “strict parenting practices” adopted and even disclosed for a certain period by an American YouTuber mother, Ruby Frankefollowed by over 2 million people and arrested in recent days in Ivins, in the State of Utah, with his “business partner”, Jodi Hildebrandt. The charge is aggravated child abuse.

It was not difficult for the local police to reconstruct the evidentiary framework and stop the influencer, mother of six children, who continues to share her “educational recipes” on the now suspended “8 Passangers” YouTube channel.

The neighbors of Franke’s house called the authorities, who took in one of his sons, injured and hungry. “The minor appeared emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and evident signs of tape on his ankles and wrists,” the police said in a statement, adding that “the minor asked for water and food.” The police, after having searched the house, found another minor “in similar physical conditions of malnutrition”.

The two children were rescued and hospitalized while the two women, Washington County prison authorities confirm, “are still in custody”. The arrest comes after six counts of aggravated abuse and after years of controversial footage and controversy over the information and advice given on the channel which, in theory, was supposed to dispense good advice on parenting. Many of the videos posted – and, unfortunately, shared after the news of the arrest – offer moments of family life in which the two promoted educational practices such as “taking away the privilege of eating” as a punishment, or showing a child sleeping on the stool “after having lost the right to his room.’