United States | Mortgage interest rates rose to their highest level since 2001

According to the mortgage company Freddie Mac, the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages in the United States rose to 7.23 percent.

Home loans interest rates in the United States have risen to their highest level since 2001, the mortgage company said Freddie Mac on Thursday.

According to the company’s press release, the average interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages was 7.23 percent on Thursday, while a week earlier it was 7.09 percent.

According to the company, Thursday’s reading is the highest since 2001. Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater says in the company’s press release that the continuously received indications of the country’s economy are likely to keep upward pressure on interest rates in the short term.

“With interest rates remaining high and the supply of unsold apartments unfortunately low, it seems that sales of old apartments will continue to decline. However, there are slightly more new apartments available than before, and the sale of these apartments continues to grow,” says Khater in the press release.

The mortgage bankers association MBA (Mortgage Bankers Association) said earlier this week that the number of mortgage applications has dropped to its lowest level since 1995. The Wall Street Journal.

Freddie According to Mac, the average interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages was 6.55 percent on Thursday. A week earlier the interest rate was 6.46 percent and a year earlier it was 4.85 percent.

The information is based on the company’s mortgage market research, the data of which is collected from US mortgage applications.

Freddie Mac is a semi-state corporation that does not directly issue mortgages to consumers, but buys mortgages on the secondary market from credit institutions that issue them. The company then bundles mortgages into investment products, which it sells to investors around the world.

Unusually the US central bank’s open market committee, which sharply raised the key interest rate last year and this year, will meet next time in September.

However, the market is already looking forward to this week’s Friday, when the governor of the central bank Jerome Powell speaks at the annual Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers.

The market is watching closely to see if Powell gives hints about the central bank’s intentions at the September meeting in his comments.

The market is currently expecting the central bank to keep the key interest rate unchanged at the September meeting.