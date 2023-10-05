An unprecedented protest by health workers from the American hospital consortium Kaiser Permanente began this Wednesday. It is the largest healthcare strike in US history. More than 75,000 employees in four states have stopped working and are demanding, among other things, salary increases. Contract negotiations between Kaiser Permanente and union leaders broke down Wednesday without reaching an agreement, according to the company.

This is the most important movement to restructure health services in the United States, said the coalition of unions that called the demonstration. The strike was called in the states of California, Oregon, Virginia and Washington to denounce mainly “unfair labor practices.”

The demonstration began on the East Coast before spreading, due to the time difference, to the West Coast, where most of the group’s staff is based. Kaiser Permanente operates dozens of hospitals and hundreds of medical centers.

Underpaid and overworked

Los Angeles workers demanded poor pay and labor overexploitation. “Since the pandemic, many colleagues have left and have not been replaced,” radiologist Armando Velasco told the French Press Agency (AFP). And he added that “they are now on the edge of the precipice.”

Kaiser Permanente employees on strike in Los Angeles on October 4, 2023. REUTERS – AUDE GUERRUCCI

For nurse Kathy Lozoya, the cost of living in Southern California is increasingly difficult to bear. “Kaiser Permanente has made billions of dollars in profits, all we ask of Kaiser officials is that they share those profits with workers on the front lines,” Lozoya said.

Unions are demanding, among other things, wage increases and protections against outsourcing of services. “Employees are really under pressure right now,” Renee Saldana, spokesperson for one of the unions, told CNN.

A woman holds a sign, as a coalition of Kaiser Permanente unions representing 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente begins a three-day strike across the United States over a new contract, in San Diego, California, USA. , on October 4, 2023. © REUTERS – MIKE BLAKE

With the Covid-19 pandemic, “they’ve been through the worst global health crisis in a generation, and then they come out of it and have to worry about paying rent, they’re afraid of losing their house, they’re afraid of having to live in their car,” he added.

Negotiations in progress

Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, California, said “the strike call was a disappointment” and that it planned to keep its medical centers open despite the strike. However, longer wait times are expected, the group said.

Kaiser said Wednesday that “a lot of progress” had been made in the negotiations and that the parties reached agreements on “several proposals Tuesday afternoon.” “Kaiser Permanente management and representatives of the union coalition are still at the negotiating table,” according to a press release cited by several media outlets.

Image of a Kaiser Permanente healthcare facility in Anaheim, California, USA, on October 3, 2023, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers could go on strike from October 4 to 7 across the United States Joined. © REUTERS – MIKE BLAKE

However, in a subsequent statement the Kaiser consortium announced that negotiations were interrupted without reaching a final agreement.

In Maryland, Virginia and Washington, the strike is expected to last 24 hours. Most participating employees must support the movement for three days, until Saturday morning. If health workers’ demands are not met, a new strike could be organized in November, the coalition of unions warned.

Against a backdrop of inflation, recent months have seen several high-profile strikes in the United States, from the automobile sector to the film and television sector.

Adapted from its French original

With AFP