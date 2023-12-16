United States | More than 60 children got symptoms from the applesauce – The authorities started an investigation

Dozens of children have fallen ill in different states.

of the United States the Food and Drug Administration suspects that dozens of children developed symptoms from the cinnamon apple puree due to elevated lead concentrations, says The Guardian.

More than 60 children in several states are reported to have developed symptoms after eating different brands of applesauce. Brand products have been withdrawn from sale.

The US Food and Drug Administration has opened an investigation into the factory in Ecuador where the products originate. The agency is trying to find out if the increased lead content in cinnamon flavor is the result of intentional activity. According to the agency, additives containing lead may have been used intentionally to improve products. The agency is cooperating with the Ecuadorian authorities in the case.

The authorities are trying to find out if the cinnamon in question has also been used in other products exported to the United States.

According to the Food Agency, exposure to high lead concentrations has a harmful effect on the central nervous system, causing, among other things, behavioral disorders and a weakening of the IQ. In addition, lead has been shown to damage the kidneys and the cardiovascular system.

EU legislation has set maximum amounts for lead in, for example, milk, baby food, vegetables, cereals and food intended for medical purposes.