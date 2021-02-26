United States More than 300 people accused of attacking the Epiphany Congress House

Investigations are progressing rapidly, said Deputy Justice Minister John Carlin.

Over 300 people are accused of involvement in the congressional attack, and at least 280 people have been arrested, John Carlin on Friday.

According to Carlin, investigations are now progressing rapidly.

“The culprits need to be brought to justice, and that’s what’s going to happen to them,” Carlin told the media.

News channel from CBS according to the suspects are from 42 different states. At least 33 suspects are linked to far-right groups such as Proud Boys. Most of the suspects are men, but there are also thirty women among them.

January The Day 6 attack killed five people and injured more than a hundred people. The rebels broke into the convention hall during the congressional session. Representatives were allowed to be taken out of the meeting room just moments before the attackers entered the hall.

The attackers had come to the scene to demonstrate Joe Biden against confirmation of profit and Donald Trumpin in favor of being declared the winner of the election.

Thursday Congressman Chief of Police Yogananda Pittman told MPs that Trump supporters have indicated that they would like to blow up the House of Congress. Pittman is concerned that the far right could seek to attack Congress while President Biden is speaking in the building.

According to an FBI spokesman for the Central Criminal Police, they are closely monitoring individuals who might intend to attack.