United States | More than 200,000 new jobs were created in the United States in December

Stateside employment increased clearly in December.

223,000 new jobs were created, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, according to the US Ministry of Labour. Relative to the population, this means about 5.7 million unemployed people.

The most new jobs were created in December, for example, in the health and construction sectors. New jobs were also created in hotel, restaurant and other leisure-related industries.

A month ago, it was reported that the number of people employed in the United States increased more than expected in November, even though the country’s central bank has tried to cool the economy.

263,000 new jobs were created in the United States in November, and the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent at that time.