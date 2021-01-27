United States More than 150 congressional rioters are indicted in the United States

According to the federal prosecutor, the investigation has made extensive use of videos filmed on the spot, social media updates, and audience tips.

Over 150 people are being prosecuted for the riot with the president Donald Trumpin supporters broke into the U.S. Congress Building in Washington as an Epiphany.

Federal Prosecutor Michael Sherwinin according to the investigation, a lot of videos filmed on the spot, social media updates and audience tips have been utilized.

Sherwin says most are suspected of serious crimes. These include attacking the police and suspending state bodies. The offenses are punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

Federal authorities have also investigated the involvement of several people in conspiracy and incitement to riot, which could result in more than 20 years in prison. According to Sherwin, three people have been charged in this regard. He says it’s significant because it shows the riot was planned.

An attack on Congress temporarily suspended the electoral counting process, which confirmed Joe Biden victory in the November presidential election.

FBI agent in charge of the investigation Steven D’Antuono said he was still looking for people or people who brought two bombs near the congress building during the riot. However, the bombs did not explode. The FBI has promised a $ 75,000 tip fee for investigating the matter.