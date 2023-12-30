United States | More than 100 fishermen were stranded on an ice floe in Minnesota

According to local authorities, the state has had an unusually warm December, which is why the ice is weak in many places.

of Minnesota in the northern part of the United States, more than 100 fishermen were rescued from an ice floe on Friday.

Fishermen were stranded on Upper Red Lake when an ice raft broke loose from the ice covering the lake.

Passers-by watching the incident on the beach tried to rescue the fishermen with a canoe, as a result of which four people ended up in the water. However, they were quickly pulled out of the water.

In the end, rescue workers evacuated all 122 fishermen in less than three hours, which according to local authorities was an impressive feat in such a remote area.

The locals according to the authorities, the ice condition in the lakes of the state of Minnesota can change quickly.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state has had an unusually warm December. Warmer-than-normal outdoor temperatures have been measured in the state almost every day in December, which has left the ice on lakes in the region weak.