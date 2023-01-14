United States | More classified documents were found in Biden’s home

Biden’s adviser says he found five more pages of classified documents.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden More classified documents have been found in the Delaware home. This is reported by the White House, among others, according to the news agency Reuters and The New York Times.

The White House acknowledged on Thursday that classified documents had been found at Biden’s private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. It had already been reported that documents had also been found at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, where Biden used to have an office.

Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland announced on Thursday to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.