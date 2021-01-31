United States “Mittens for everyone!” The author of Bernie Sanders’ mittens, which has become an online phenomenon, signed a contract with a partner

Through the collaboration, everyone who is willing will be able to order their own “Bernie mittens,” says Jen Ellis.

The United States presidential Joe Biden a senator from Vermont who attended the inauguration Bernie Sanders has risen rapidly as an online phenomenon. Social media has laughed at Sanders ’dizzying look and sitting style but also admired the senator’s cardigan.

Sanders had received his patterned, recycled wool mittens from a primary school teacher in Vermont. From Jen Ellis. With the public, curiosities about the orders of the mittens have already come to him in the thousands.

In particular, this image of Senator Bernie Sanders at the inauguration of the President has attracted attention.­

Great popularity thanks to Ellis has signed a cooperation agreement with a local company. Thanks to it, everyone who wants to can order their own “Bernie mittens”.

“I have amazing news! I’m working with Vermont Teddy Bear to make Bernie mittens for everyone! ” Ellis said on his Twitter page on Saturday.

According to Ellis, some of the children’s income goes to charity. Through his small business, Ellis has sold mittens for $ 200, or about $ 165. Admittedly, his masterpieces have been sold at online auctions since taking office at a much higher price.

Sandersin under the guise of inaugural memes, $ 1.8 million, or about 1.5 million euros, has already been raised for charity, according to the news agency AFP. The money has been raised, among other things, by selling t-shirts with a picture of Sanders.

The crocheted Bernie Sanders doll by a Texas artist, on the other hand, was sold at an Ebay auction for $ 40,000, or about $ 33,000.

The money from the doll will be donated to the charity Meals on Wheels, AFP says.