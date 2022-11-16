United States | Mitch McConnell remains Senate Republican leader

McConnell remains minority leader after Republicans failed to capture a Senate majority in last week’s election.

Senator Mitch McConnell, 80, was clearly chosen Wednesday to continue as Senate Republican leader. The position is familiar to him, as he has led the group for 15 years.

McConnell won the leadership vote 37-10. His counter-candidate was a senator Rick Scott.

McConnell remains Senate Minority Leader, as Republicans failed to gain a majority in the Senate in the midterm elections. Instead, the Republicans will probably get the majority in the House of Representatives, albeit with a much smaller majority than originally planned.

of the United States previous president Donald Trumpwho announced on Wednesday Finnish time that he will run for president again in 2024, did not like McConnell’s appointment.

“It’s McConnell’s fault that he lost the midterms, and everyone despises him,” Trump claimed.