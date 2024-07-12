United States | Mistakes in the press conference once again caused the New Democrats to withdraw their support from Joe Biden

United States|More and more Democratic congressmen are in favor of Biden’s withdrawal.

Several the new democrats are calling for president of the united states Joe Biden to give up his attempt to get a second term as president, say, among other things Politico and The Washington Post.

After Thursday’s press conference that concluded the NATO summit, at least three new representatives of the lower house of Congress, i.e. the House of Representatives, demand that Biden withdraw: Scott Peters from California, Jim Himes of Connecticut and Eric Sorensen from Illinois.

Biden messed up twice in the last moments of the summit. First he invited the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accidentally “president For Putin” at their joint press conference. He quickly corrected his mistake.

In his own press conference held right after, Biden was invited by the vice president Terrible Harris accidentally “Vice President To Trump“, but didn’t notice his mistake himself.

Congressman Eric Sorensen appealed of media information according to Biden as follows: “In 2020, Joe Biden ran for president, aiming to put the interest of his country before the interest of his party. And today I ask him to do the same again.”

“We must nominate our strongest candidate in order to win [Donald] Trump’s MAGA authoritarianism. I no longer believe that it [kandidaatti] is Joe Biden,” Joe Himes wrote again message service in X referring to Trump’s MAGA slogan about making America great.

The stakes are high, and the Democrats are losing, Scott Peters wrote in his press release, in which he demanded that Biden withdraw.

“While the Biden campaign claims that national polls have remained fairly flat since the debate, results in swing states have deteriorated alarmingly,” Peters said. Axios news site by.

Many major campaign donors have already withdrawn their support from Biden, and they were not convinced by the press conference appearance to return, reports the British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

“His unscripted performances inspire terror in almost everyone I’ve spoken to,” software rich Gideon Stein commented to the FT.

Stein is said before that he has frozen about $3.5 million in donations to Democrats until Biden steps aside. Earlier this week from Biden pulled his support actor George Clooney.

They belong to the favorite reading list of the political elite The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspapers have put together separate counters on their websites that update information on which Democrats support Biden as a candidate and which do not.

By late Thursday, the WSJ listed 16 House representatives calling for Biden’s withdrawal, as well as one senator, Vermont Peter Welch’s. The Washington Post, on the other hand, reported that 20 congressmen already hope for Biden to step aside.

CNN’s by many in the Democratic camp are already certain that Biden will drop out of the presidential race, and it’s just a matter of when and how it will happen.

According to CNN, also the former president Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House of Commons Nancy Pelosi have discussed Biden’s candidacy with concern. We hope for a solution to the uncertainty within the Democratic Party specifically from the two of them.

Obama and Pelosi are also expected to talk about it with Biden, because others – for example, the Senate Democratic Majority Leader With Chuck Schumer – is not believed to have a sufficiently confidential relationship with Biden.

On the other hand, if Obama and Pelosi want Biden to continue as a candidate, they should announce it soon and directly, Democrats say.

Democratic influencers commented to Politico that Biden’s appearance at the press conference was significantly better than at the election debate two weeks ago.

“Generally speaking, he was coherent, but mixing Zelensky and Putin and Trump and Harris will be the main thing in people’s minds,” commented the congressman, who appeared anonymously.

On the other hand, one Democratic aide felt that Biden’s appearance, especially in relation to his foreign policy achievements, was very convincing.

“If Biden had performed like this in the debate, none of the commotion of the last two weeks would have happened,” one of the Democratic congressmen told Politico.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a joint press conference in Washington at the end of the NATO summit early Friday Finnish time.

Already before the press conference called for Biden’s withdrawal from the House of Representatives Ed Case From Hawaii and Greg Stanton from Arizona.

“Tough times call for tough solutions, and this is one of those times and solutions,” Case wrote in a press release calling for Biden’s withdrawal from the candidacy.

Arizona’s Stanton, on the other hand, stated that the stakes in the election could not be higher, and that Biden should withdraw for the sake of American democracy.

“It’s time for the president to pass the torch to the next generation, for the good of our country,” Stanton said.

Several other Democrats have also given at least dubious statements about Biden’s health.

For example, the state of Washington Marie Gluesenkamp Perez published a statement on Thursday in which he said he doubted Biden’s “judgment” regarding his own health and ability to function.

“The crisis of confidence related to the president’s leadership must end. The president should do what he knows is best for our country,” Gluesenkamp Perez wrote.

Massachusetts state congressman Jake Auchinloss again stated in a television interview that his constituents have “deep and unanswered concerns” about Biden’s abilities.

In the lower house of Congress, that is in the House of Representatives there are 213 Democratic members. In the upper room, that is in the senate the democrats have 47 representatives, in addition to which four independent senators usually vote according to the democrats’ positions.