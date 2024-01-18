United States | Ministry of Justice: The authorities committed numerous mistakes in the Uvalde school shooting

It is the deadliest school shooting in the United States since 2012.

of the United States according to the report published by the Ministry of Justice on Thursday, the authorities committed critical errors in connection with the Uvalde school shooting, reports AFP. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde in May 2022.

The ministry's report found several significant shortcomings. According to the report, the authorities' most significant mistake was that the police officers at the scene did not immediately recognize the situation as an active school shooting.

“The shooter did not die until approximately 77 minutes after authorities arrived,” the report said.

The 550-page long report was compiled from 14,100 different documents, evidence and images. The material included, among other things, surveillance camera footage and the police's own video footage.

“This community deserved more than misinformation from authorities during and after the attack,” U.S. Attorney Atty Merrick Garland stated at a press conference organized on Thursday.

It is the deadliest school shooting in the United States since 2012.

Memorials to the victims photographed on Thursday, January 18.

of Texas In its report published in July 2022, the research committee appointed by the House of Representatives considered that the actions of the authorities in the Uvalde school shooting were chaotic and slow.

The report described the approach of law enforcement officials at the scene as “indifferent.” A total of 376 law enforcement officers were at the school at the time of the shooting.

Help arrived quickly and the police had enough weapons to stop the shooter. However, there was confusion about who was in charge of the operation. According to the report, some of the victims might have survived if the police had acted faster in the situation.

Police chief of the Uvalde school district Pete Arredondo fired in August 2022. He was in a leadership role in the police force during the school shooting. Arredondo was suspended from his post due to an investigation as early as June 2022.