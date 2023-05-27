United States | Minister: Insolvency threatens in just over a week if the debt ceiling is not raised

Democrats and Republicans are feverishly negotiating as the deadline looms menacingly. If the withdrawal is not made, the United States would default on its debt servicing costs for the first time in its history.

United States of America threatens insolvency on June 5 if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling by then, warns finance minister Janet Yellen. The back limit for the withdrawal has been pushed back a bit from Yellen’s previous estimate of June 1.

Raising the debt ceiling is a bone of contention between the Republican-led House of Representatives and a Democratic president Joe Biden between the administration. If the withdrawal is not made, the United States would default on its debt servicing costs for the first time in its history.

Yellen has outlined her new assessment in a letter to the House Speaker, a Republican To Kevin McCarthy. However, the Minister of Finance warns that moving the deadline will not change how urgently a solution to the stalemate should be found.

“Waiting until the last minute — could cause serious damage to business and consumer confidence, raise taxpayers’ short-term borrowing costs and negatively impact the US credit rating,” Yellen listed in her letter.

Yellen’s warnings have been somewhat harsher than the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which has predicted the limit will come in mid-June. The Minister of Finance has previously estimated that the chances are quite low that the United States could remain solvent until June 15.

Democrats and the Republicans have reportedly managed to get closer to an agreement on the debt ceiling dispute on Friday. According to unconfirmed US media reports, the parties are about to reach an agreement on extending the US borrowing authority for two years.

If the information is correct, this would mean that a similar debt ceiling drama would not be repeated before the 2024 presidential election.

However, the Democrats would have to make concessions when the Republicans demanded broad limits on spending, among other things, on Social Security.

According to McCarthy, progress has been seen in the negotiations.

“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” he added, however.

Treasury has warned of grim consequences if the country can’t pay its bills. In this case, the United States would not be able to pay federal employees and interest rates would rise.

The consequences would also be felt in global markets.