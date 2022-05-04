United States Millions quit the US in March – Job vacancies reach record highs

There were a total of 11.5 million job vacancies in the United States in March.

Unusually many Americans quit their jobs in March.

U.S. Employment Service statistics showthat a total of 4.5 million workers quit in March.

The largest number of redundancies was seen in the expert sectors and in the construction sector. The drop-out rate in the United States rose to 3 percent, the level last seen in December 2021.

The figure is the largest in the history of statistics. The collection of statistics started in December 2000.

In March, there were 1.9 vacancies per unemployed person in the United States.

Recruitment company Chief Economist of Ziprecruiter Julia Pollak estimates on Twitter that one reason for the layoffs is to recall employees back to the office. According to him, workers who have been called back to local work quit because they want to find a job that allows teleworking.

Correction 4.5.2022 at 10.51: At the beginning of the article, it was initially incorrectly spoken of November, even though it is March data.