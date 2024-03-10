American military personnel were deployed to Port-au-Prince on Saturday night to reinforce security at the United States Embassy in Haiti and evacuate non-essential personnel, at a time when armed gangs turned the streets into a battlefield. The objective of the operation was to strengthen the security of the embassy to ensure that it continues to function, as explained in a statement from the Southern Command of the US Armed Forces, responsible for operations in Latin America.

The mission was carried out with a military aircraft, of which no details were provided, except that there were no Haitians on board and only personnel working for the American government were transported. “This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice to strengthen the security of embassies around the world,” U.S. Southern Command said.

A spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, responsible for foreign policy, told EFE Agency that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, personally authorized the mission. “President Biden approved the operation. He has been informed, receives updates from his team and is deeply concerned about the situation in Haiti,” the spokeswoman said.

The operation took place as armed gang attacks continue in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, including Tabarre, where the US embassy is located. A week ago, gangs entered the capital's two main penitentiary centers, allowing more than 3,000 inmates to escape. The violence led the United States embassy in Haiti to reduce its operations, although in a message on the social network X, formerly Twitter, published this Sunday it made it clear that it “remains open”.

Violence in Port-au-Prince has increased significantly since it became known on February 28 that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025, a very distant date considering that he should complete his term on February 7, according to the 2022 agreement. Henry, the country's highest authority after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, is now the target of pressure inside and outside Haiti to favor a transition that will help stop the serious crisis and extreme violence in the country.