The United States Naval Institute reported this Wednesday, February 7, that five marines who were aboard a heavy-lift helicopter disappeared on the aircraft since Tuesday night.

(You might be interested: This is the wide Lago Ranco, where Sebastián Piñera died in a helicopter and had a house).

The aircraft was reported to be delayed

According to official information, it is a helicopter CH-53E Super Stallionwhich was assigned to the 'Flying Tigers' of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361.

According to the first reports from the US Institution, the aircraft left the base of the Creech Air Forcelocated in the US state of Nevada and was heading to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California.

“The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base to Miramar Air Station when it was reported that “The aircraft was delayed,” Stephanie Leguizamon, captain of the Third Aircraft Wing of the Marine Corps, reported to the international media cnn.

(You might be interested in: Sebastián Piñera's maneuver to save his family in the accident in which he died).

Through a statement, the entity confirmed that the search and rescue is being coordinated with the San Diego Police Department and the Civil Air Patrol.

According to local media ABC 10the infantrymen would have asked for help from local officials around the 1:50 in the morning just after the last known location of the helicopter was broadcast.

According to what is read in the aforementioned medium, the point would be in the Cleveland National Forest near Pine Valley, a town adjacent to the city of San Diego, California. This location would be approximately 80 kilometers from the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

The San Diego Police Department reportedly sent a helicopter as soon as the call for help was issued. However, due to the weather and atmospheric conditions in the region at that time, the aerial vehicle could not reach the area.

In accordance with cnnlast Tuesday night they had heavy rainfall in the area and winds of up to 32 kilometers per hour near Pine Valley, California. However, it is not ruled out that the winds were stronger at aerial elevations.

The American media highlights that the rainfall reported by the radar indicated rains at the lower elevations and snow at higher elevations.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Firefighters are assisting with search efforts for a military helicopter reported missing in the area north of Interstate 8 & Kitchen Creek Road, located southeast of Pine Valley. Multiple agencies are searching the area covered in snow making it difficult to access. pic.twitter.com/Y3oxNz75Pg — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 7, 2024

California Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Cornette, who is part of the current five-Marine search team, explained to cnn that, after receiving the first report from the aircraft, around 2:20 am, they deployed three trucks and an ambulance It was the beginning of one of the trails in the Cleveland National Forest.

According to Cornette, the last location of the helicopter was recorded at 11:20 p.m. this Tuesday. The uniformed man highlighted that Due to snowfall and winter conditions the search was hampered.

During this Wednesday the alert was reactivated. So far there is no news about the location of the helicopter or the five missing infantrymen.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

Latest News Editorial.

Read more news…