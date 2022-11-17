United States: Mike Pence will not testify about the assault on the Capitol

The Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (2017-2021) closed the door on Wednesday to testify before the committee of the House of Representatives who investigates the storming the capitol on January 6, 2021, despite having been open to cooperation in the past.

In separate appearances on CBS and CNN television channels to promote his new book, the former vice president with Donald Trump called the investigation led by the committee “partisan” and assured that congressmen they “have no right” to take him to testify.

Mike Pence, former Vice President of the United States.

According to Pence, in addition, for a former vice president to testify before the committee would create a “terrible precedent.” What the former vice president expressed this Wednesday is a change of position regarding his words in August, when he said that he was open to testify before the congressional committee if they asked him to.

Pence also described the day of January 6, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to prevent the confirmation of the winner of the 2020 election and current president, Joe Biden, as “the most difficult day” of his life in the public sphere.

The events of that day created an irreparable gap between Pence and Trump, who went from being close allies in the white house to enemies who hurl criticism at each other publicly.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

The former vice president also sounds like one of the possible candidates for the Republican presidential candidacy for the 2024 elections, an appointment to which Trump confirmed his presence on Tuesday, becoming the first potential contender to announce his candidacy.

EFE.

