The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, ruled out invoking Amendment 25 of the Constitution to remove the outgoing president, Donald Trump, after the violent assault on the Capitol by supporters of the ruler. Thus, he paved the way for a new political trial against the Republican president.

“I don’t think such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation in other words, it is consistent with our Constitution, “said Pence in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, when that instance is about to vote on a resolution that urges the vice president to activate that procedure.

Under Section Four of that amendment, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can declare the president disqualified from running the country.

Pence’s rejection guarantees that the House of Representatives will examine the indictment against Trump for “incitement to insurrection” on Wednesday.

“Last week, I did not give in to pressure to exercise beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the elections and now I will not yield to the efforts of the House of Representatives to play political games at such a serious time in the life of our nation, “Pence said.

The vice president thus made a tacit allusion to Trump’s pressure to assume powers that did not correspond to him under the Constitution and interfere with the session of both houses of Congress called to ratify the victory of Joe Biden in the elections last November.

Pence warned that using that amendment, created after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and in the midst of the Cold War to protect the government in cases of sudden illness of the president, “would create a terrible precedent. “

“I urge you and all members of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment,” added the second-in-command from the White House, and invited the leader of the Lower House to work together “to lower the temperature and unite our country “as they prepare for the possession of Biden.

Nancy Pelosi, leader of the House of Representatives, where the impeachment against Donald Trump would be approved. Photo EFE

“I promise you that I will continue to do my part to work in good faith with the incoming Administration to ensure an orderly transition of power,” he concluded.

If the vote in the Lower House is successful, the 45th president could become the first in the country’s history to be subjected to an “impeachment” twice. With the backing of Democrats and some Republicans, the impeachment against Trump is expected to pass easily there.

Even so, it is uncertain the outcome of the trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to convict Trump

Hours before Pence’s pronouncement, in a speech during his visit to the wall on the border with Mexico, Trump said on Tuesday that there is “zero risk” that his cabinet will be removed under the process established in the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

“Amendment 25 is zero risk for me, but it will take its toll on Joe Biden and his Administration. As the expression says, be careful what you wish for,” Trump said, without clarifying what he meant, since the president-elect does not it has come to explicitly request that this mechanism be activated.

After the assault on the Capitol, which caused five deaths, including a police officer, Washington will be reinforced with more than 10,000 members of the National Guard with a view to the inauguration ceremony of Biden, on January 20.

With information from EFE and AFP