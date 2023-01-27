United States | Mike Pence comments on secret documents found in his home – claims he didn’t know they existed

Secret documents were found in Mike Pence’s home in mid-January.

of the United States former vice president Mike Pence commented on the secret documents found at his home on Friday. Pence’s lawyer found classified documents at his home in Indiana last week, which were turned over to the FBI.

Pence had previously assured that he had no secret documents in his possession. On Friday, Pence said he was unaware that classified documents were in his home.

According to Pence, his personal documents were reviewed after the President Joe Biden classified documents were found in a home in Delaware.

– Along the way, it turned out that there was a small amount of documents in my papers that were marked as sensitive, Pence said on Friday, according to Reuters.

– To be clear: those classified documents should not have been in my private residence. Mistakes have been made and I take full responsibility for that, he continued.

Pence the lawyer sent a letter to the United States National Archives on January 18, announcing the discovery of the documents.

“Our national security depends on the proper handling of classified and sensitive material, and I know that when mistakes are made, it’s important that they be corrected quickly,” Pence said Friday.

In addition to Pence’s home, secret documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s home and private office, which he used in the past, as well as ex-pres. Donald Trump’s possession.

Mike Pence served as Trump’s vice president from 2017 to 2021. Before that, he was the governor of Indiana.