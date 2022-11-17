United States | Michelle Obama talked about the difficult style choices of the past years: we had to forget about pigtails

“I’ll keep my hair straight, and we’ll get the health care reform through,” Michelle Obama recalled thinking during her husband’s presidential years, according to The Washington Post.

Life as the president’s spouse set significant restrictions on her own style choices, she says Michelle Obama The Washington Post -in leaf.

Obama moved into the White House in January 2009, when her husband Barack Obama had been elected president of the United States. Around that time, Michelle Obama considered pigtails, but gave up on the idea for political reasons.

“No, they’re not ready for that,” Michelle Obama remembers thinking. He meant the US general public.

Michelle Obama had straight hair throughout her husband’s presidency, which continued until 2017. Short hair would have been more practical, but straight hair was, so to speak, “expected”.

Petites would also have been a traditional African-American style choice. However, Obama thought that the little things would result in a publicity storm that would hinder her husband’s political work.

“I’ll keep my hair straight, so we can get the health care reform through,” Obama sums up his way of thinking in recent years.

He thought that Americans already had enough to get used to when a black presidential couple had moved into the White House for the first time.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were at the unveiling of their official portraits at the White House in Washington in September.

Obama spoke Tuesday in Washington at a promotional event for his new book. The book is called The Light We Carry.

According to The Washington Post, Obama talked about her hairstyle choices because they are “an extreme example of the decisions that black women have to make every day” to survive the pressures of working life.

Pigtails, dreadlocks or an afro would be easier and more natural hairstyles for African American hair, but the prevailing white ideals of beauty get many black women to chemically straighten her hair.

Now Michelle Obama has pigtails. The Washington Post reports that she showed off her hairstyle at a book event on Tuesday and received a standing ovation from the audience.