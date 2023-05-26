United States | Mexican president to US Latinos: Don’t vote for Ron DeSantis

of Mexico president Andrés Manuel López Obrador appealed on Thursday to US Latino voters not to support the Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantisiathe current governor of Florida.

“I hope the Spanish speakers of Florida will wake up and not give him a single vote,” López Obrador said at his daily press conference.

The positions of Mexico’s left-wing populist president may well have an impact on the US presidential game, as there are an estimated 35 million people of Mexican background living in the United States.

López Obrador justified his strict position with DeSantis’s anti-immigration. His election campaign in the opening on Thursday, DeSantis claimed the presidency Joe Biden opened the US southern border and vowed to close it.

Despite this, López Obrador had a rather warm relationship with the previous US president to Donald Trump, who in his 2016 election campaign called Mexicans, among other things, rapists. Trump is the biggest favorite for the Republican presidential nomination to challenge Democrat Biden in the fall 2024 election.

Read more: Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis took a risk, and it backfired with an embarrassing mix-up with Elon Musk

Read more: In the US, there is already talk of bombing Mexican drug cartels to stop fentanyl