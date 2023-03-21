United States | Members of the far-right group Oath Keepers were again convicted of the Capitol riots

The leader of Oath Keepers, among others, has been convicted in two previous trials.

Stateside six members of the far-right group Oath Keepers were found guilty Monday of charges related to the 2021 Capitol riots. Several US media reported on the matter.

It was the third trial focusing on the activities of the Oath Keepers. The group is thought to have played a central role in the planning of the violent riot and its realization, when the then president of the United States Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, the US Congress building, as decision makers prepared to confirm the current president Joe Biden election victory.

Four members of the group were found guilty of conspiracy to disrupt Congress. The sentence can be 20 years in prison. The other two were found guilty of lesser crimes.

Almost a thousand people have been charged in connection with the riots, but the majority have been charged with, for example, illegal trespassing or other fairly minor offenses. The most serious charges, such as conspiracy and sedition, have been directed at members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups.

In the previous two the leader of Oath Keepers, among others, has been convicted in the trial Stewart Rhodes.

There is also an ongoing trial in which five members of the Proud Boys are accused of organizing violence together with the Oath Keepers.

With the verdicts, the probability also increases that Trump and his close circle, who, like him, sought to nullify Biden’s election victory, could receive equally serious charges for their own actions. The Ministry of Justice’s special prosecutor is currently investigating Trump’s possible involvement in the riots. Three weeks before the riot, Trump appealed to his supporters and encouraged them to come to Washington.

Trump also faces prosecution in Georgia, where he is suspected of pressuring local officials to change election results.

As early as this week, an indictment may be on the cards for bribery that Trump’s lawyer paid to a porn actress during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her from publicizing allegations of a years-old relationship with Trump.