United States Melania Trump, who suffers from coronavirus disease, canceled her husband’s campaign because of a “prolonged cough”

Melania Trump said last week she got a negative result in a coronavirus test.

The United States the first woman Melania Trump has canceled her involvement with her husband’s president Donald Trumpin election campaign due to cough, reports the news channel CNN.

Melania Trump was scheduled to attend a local time event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, but attendance had to be canceled due to a “prolonged cough”.

“Ms. Trump feels better every day after recovering from coronavirus disease, but because of her prolonged cough, she doesn’t travel today as a precaution,” the first woman’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham commented to CNN.

Melania Trump was not expected to speak on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, and there are no upcoming trips or appearances on her calendar so far, a source familiar with Trump’s schedule told CNN.

President, his wife and their son Barron Trump have all suffered from coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease.

Published on the White House website on October 14th in the bulletin Melania Trump said she received a negative result in a coronavirus test.

“I am pleased to report receipt of a negative test result and I hope to continue my duties as soon as possible,” he wrote at the time announcement.