United States|According to Melania Trump, her husband’s survival of the Pennsylvania assassination attempt shows that America really needs Donald Trump.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump gave his first interview in over two years.

in a statement to Fox News in the interview Trump spoke about the two assassination attempts on his husband. He was not present in Pennsylvania, where the first assassination attempt took place, but saw the situation minutes later on television.

“I ran to the TV, I wound it and I watched it,” Trump said, describing the uncertainty surrounding what happened.

Two months after the events in Pennsylvania, a gunman shadowed Donald Trump on the sidelines of a golf course in Florida. Unlike in Pennsylvania, where a bullet hit Trump in the ear, the gunman did not fire a shot on the golf course.

Melania Trump said in the interview that she had heard about the events in Florida on television and had called her husband to make sure everything was fine. He also praised the secret service for a “fantastic job”. According to Trump, her husband’s survival of the events in Pennsylvania was a “miracle”.

“I think that something was taking care of him… That the state really needs him.”

The interview during Melania Trump also spoke about the upcoming US presidential elections. According to him, the United States has faced several problems as a president Joe Biden and Vice President Horrible Harris during leadership.

“The state is suffering. People are unable to buy basic necessities for their families. There are wars going on in the world. Soldiers die. They will die under this administration because of poor leadership. The border is open and dangerous. A lot of fentanyl enters the country and kills young people. It’s really hard to watch,” Melania Trump said.

According to her, things were different when her husband was president. At that time, according to Melania Trump, the state border was safer than ever, there was no war in the world and people got by with the wages they received from their work.

Melania Trump’s forthcoming memoir was also touched on in the interview. Melaniaa book called will be published October 8.