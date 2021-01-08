United States Media: Vice President Pence opposes President Trump’s inauguration, Biden not enthusiastic

Trump has been accused of inciting a riot in the Congress area.

Stateside vice president Mike Pence opposes the idea of ​​a sitting president Donald Trumpin from office, say, among other things New York Times and Business Insider citing their sources.

For example, several leading Democrats have called for the appointment of a Republican president under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. The choir has also been joined by some Republicans and the media, for example. Trump has been accused of inciting a riot in the congressional area on Wednesday in local time.

“It’s not going to happen,” a source close to Pence told Business Insider.

President of the House of Representatives of the Volatile Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they had reached Pence on the phone to discuss the matter. However, Pelosi and Schumer did not receive an answer to their call, they said in their publication in the opinion.

Democrats have said in the past that if the appointment under Appendix 25 does not proceed, Congress should prosecute the misdemeanor.

Read more: Trump to be fired immediately, Vice President Pence to state his position soon, demanding Democratic leaders – That’s how the 25th Amendment to the Constitution would work

News channel CNN in turn, says from its sources that neither the future president, the Democrats Joe Biden would be eager to promote the appointment of its predecessor in either way.

“Prosecution would not help unify the country. However, it will be decided by Congress, ”a source close to Biden said, according to CNN.

Pursuant to Appendix 25 to the Constitution, the President may be removed from office if the Vice-President and a majority of the Government consider the President incapable of performing his duties.

President Early on Friday in Finnish time, Donald Trump regained access to his Twitter account and posted a video, which said it is now focusing on ensuring a smooth transition of power. The outgoing president has not previously publicly acknowledged Biden’s election victory in any way.

Read more: Trump condemned the attack on Congress and said it would focus on ensuring a smooth transition of power

Congress confirmed Biden’s constituency votes and victory on Thursday after Trump supporters broke into the congress building and the session was suspended for several hours.

In his video, Trump condemned the intruders, but made no reference to his own contribution to the events. So far, among other things, Trump has falsely claimed that the election would have been dishonest.

At least four people died in the turmoil. One of them was a woman among Trump’s supporters who was shot in the chest by police.

Dozens of people have been arrested in connection with the events in Washington.

Events According to the investigating federal prosecutor, it is still possible that Trump may eventually be prosecuted for inciting the riot, several of the country’s media reported on Finnish time on Friday morning. HillAccording to the magazine, Trump, who spoke to his supporters shortly before the riot, is under investigation.

“We study all the factors. We’re not just the people who went into the building, ”the federal prosecutor said Michael Sherwin said Hill.

Sherwin did not directly comment on Trump’s role in the doubts.