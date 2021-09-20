United States Media: US lifts ban on entry of vaccinated EU citizens

The US entry ban has been in place since March 2020.

United States plans to lift travel restrictions on coronary-vaccinated EU citizens, several international media reports. For example To Politico magazine The agreement between the US and the EU will be discussed by three EU officials.

Financial Times according to the United States will announce the matter today. In addition to corona-vaccinated EU citizens, the entry ban will be lifted for residents of the Schengen area and the United Kingdom.

In addition, approximately 40,000 people in the UK involved in clinical trials of vaccines that have not yet been approved will be allowed to travel to the United States.

Vaccinated passengers will re-enter the United States within a few weeks of the decision taking effect, the magazines estimate. According to sources in the news agency Reuters, the decision will take effect in early November.

The White House confirmed media reports on easing travel restrictions. According to official sources, foreign tourists must be fully vaccinated.

Refusal of entry entered into force under the previous President Donald Trumpin in March 2020. The current president Joe Biden extended the restrictions again in January.

According to media reports, the Biden administration plans to update restrictions on all international travel.