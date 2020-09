The shooting took place in the city of Rochester, apparently at a yard party.

Stateside Massacre has taken place in New York State, killing two people, according to police, says a local Whec-tv. According to police, 16 people have been shot.

The shooting took place in the city of Rochester, apparently at a yard party. A young woman and a young man were killed. Police report they are 18 to 22 years old.

Otherwise, little is known about the case.