United States | Media: Trump's allies have started massive layoffs in the party's leadership body

According to the US media, more than 60 employees are going to be fired from the payroll of the Republican National Committee.

of the United States newly elected to lead the Republican National Committee (RNC). Donald Trump's the allies have started massive layoffs of the party's personnel. The matter was reported on, among other things, by the US media Politico,The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN citing their sources.

According to Politico, which was the first to report on the matter, more than 60 people on the payroll of the party's leading body are to be replaced.

According to information from The New York Times, the party's national committee had approximately 200 employees at the end of February.

Trump's campaign staff has described the National Committee's organization as too large and bureaucratic, which is why it has had major financial problems, Politico reports.

According to The New York Times, the dismissals reflect Trump's tightening grip on the Republican Party and its bodies.

The purpose of the parties' national committees is to administer the party, collect election funds and lead campaigning. They are also responsible for organizing the party meeting.

Traditionally control of the parties' national committees has passed to the party's presidential candidate, but CNN estimates that the layoffs seen now are more extensive than usual.

Trump has no more viable counter-candidates in the Republican primaries, so his candidacy in next November's presidential election is almost certain.

Trump's chosen candidates last week was chosen as chairman and vice-chairman of the committee. The leader of the North Carolina Republicans was elected chairman of the national committee Michael Whatley and Trump's son as vice president Eric Trump wife Lara Trump.