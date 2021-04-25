United States Media Sources: Turkish Foreign Ministry Invites US Ambassador for Interview After Biden Recognizes Armenian Genocide

Ambassador Satterfield was told, according to media reports, that the recognition of the genocide wounded allied relations.

Turkey The State Department invited the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey for an interview on Saturday after the President Joe Biden had acknowledged the Armenian genocide. Based on diplomatic sources, the Turkish, who follows the administration, tells about the matter Anadolu News Agency.

According to Anadolu, the ambassador To David Satterfield it was reported that the confession offended the Turks and created a wound in the relationship that is difficult to repair. Turkey and the United States are NATO allies.

Biden is the first U.S. president to acknowledge the Armenian genocide.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry had previously condemned Biden’s statement. Foreign minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu wrote On Twitterthat Turkey has nothing to learn from others in its own history.

Armenians the genocide refers to the killing of more than a million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. The empire disintegrated after World War II and was replaced by the Turkish state in the early 1920s.

Turkey has officially denied the genocide. Its views on events differ from current research. Turkey has also disagreed with the number of Armenians killed and considered it lower.

Biden the confession coincided with the day of the commemoration of the genocide. The genocide began 106 years ago.

American newspaper Washington Post writes that the decision to recognize the genocide was the result of lengthy lobbying. According to the newspaper, an international campaign to recognize the genocide began in the 1960s, in the shadow of the 50th anniversary of World War I.

Since the 1980s, several U.S. presidents have opposed lobbying by U.S. Armenians for official recognition. The issue of the Armenians has not been warmed up in Congress either. Washington Post in the analysis it is written that the fear has been to destabilize the long-standing alliance.

“There is, of course, sympathy for the people of Armenia, but it also makes sense to focus on the consequences of this (recognition) issue,” the issue was commented on in the late 1980s.

According to the Washington Post’s analysis, the change is due, among other things, to the human rights situation in Turkey and the aggressive actions in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, which have frustrated US decision-makers. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously commented that Turkey has not acted like an ally.