United States Media: Senate Republican President McConnell ready to free party representatives from party discipline in Trump’s indictment

January 17, 2021
Proceedings in the Senate are likely to begin in the Senate only after the end of Trump’s presidency.

The United States Republican leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell has been reported by several media outlets as the incumbent president Donald Trumpin prosecution is a so-called issue of conscience in a Senate vote. News about the matter, among other things Washington Post -magazine.

McConnell has been said to have freed his party senators from party discipline in a vote. Support for two-thirds of senators is required for the appointment.

In his second presidential indictment, Trump is accused of inciting rebellion. The indictment relates to the riots in the House of Congress.

